Car, money stolen during Facebook Marketplace deal in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is looking for two people suspected of purchasing a car off of Facebook Marketplace and then holding the seller at gunpoint to take the money back.

According to Hopewell Police, the owner of a 2009 Gold Chevrolet Malibu met with three males and one female at the Advance Auto Parts store on Oaklawn Boulevard after connecting on Facebook Marketplace.

The owner sold the car without any issues and then one of the men and the woman drove away in the black Chrysler they arrived in. After that, police said the other two people got in the Malibu and drove behind the store. The passenger got out, approached the seller with a gun and demanded the money back.

The seller handed over the money and the two suspects drove away on Oaklawn Boulevard. They were heading east.

Police were called to the scene at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hopewell Police described the man who was driving the Malibu as a Black man between ages 22 and 25. He is estimated to be around 5’10” tall and weighing 175 to 190 pounds. Police said he has a medium complexion, hair with twists on the top and was last seen wearing a tan jacket and dark colored shorts.

The passenger who displayed the weapon is described by police as a Black teen between the ages of 16 and 18. He is believed to be around 6’1″ and an estimated weight of 150 to 170 pounds. Police said he has a light complexion and “bushy hair.” He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and red and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations

Unit at (804) 541-2284.