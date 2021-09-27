Car shot at in Chesterfield, driver suffered minor injuries

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is on the lookout for an older model green sedan after a shooting incident on Monday night.

According to police, someone from inside the green sedan shot at another car on Cloverleaf Drive “several times.” The shots were fired around 8:10 p.m.

The person inside the other car suffered minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.