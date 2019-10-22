Car shot in road rage incident near same Chesterfield Wawa where man was shot and killed in January

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are looking for a car with three people inside in connection to a road rage incident Tuesday morning.

A woman called police saying someone was driving aggressively on Hull Street Road before pulling up beside her and opening fire.

She pulled into the Wawa on Otterdale Road and called police.

That same Wawa is where Robert Gooch was shot and killed back in January. George Buschmann was found not guilty by reason of insanity in that case.

People who live in the area tell 8News crime like this is very uncommon.

Police are looking for a silver mid-size sedan with three people inside that drove away from Tuesday’s shooting incident.

If you know anything, give police a call.