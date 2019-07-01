Caroline County gas station robbed at gunpoint, deputies ask public for help

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint.

The armed robbery occurred at the Valero Gas Station on Rogers Clark Blvd in the Carmel Church area. Deputies received the call at 3:09 p.m. and the first unit arrived on the scene by 3:11 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The suspect fled on foot. He is described as black, short dreads, medium build.

Anyone with information on this case please call the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 804-633-5400. Sgt. K. H. Eichenmiller is the lead investigator.