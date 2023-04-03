CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times during a fight over money is in custody.

On March 30, deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Richmond Turnpike in Ruther Glen for a reported stabbing. Once on scene, the sheriff’s office said deputies found a 68-year-old woman with at least six stab wounds.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. According to the sheriff’s office, she is now in stable condition.

The woman’s alleged assailant had already left the scene, but deputies were able to determine that 64-year-old Roscoe Rousey of Ruther Glen was a suspect based on witness accounts and evidence at the scene.

Rousey was found near the Pineview Grocery and Deli on Richmond Turnpike and was taken into custody. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies also discovered a blood-covered knife while they were searching Rousey.

Investigators currently believe that Rousey stabbed the victim after she refused to loan him money, the sheriff’s office said. Rousey was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.