Caroline HS student arrested for having stolen gun on school grounds

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old Caroline High School student is charged with stealing a gun after deputies say he was arrested Monday on school grounds while in possession of the firearm.

According to Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, a county school resource sergeant “became aware of a call for service involving a domestic disturbance.” The incident in question was the theft of a firearm by a suspect determined later to be a Caroline High School student.

Law enforcement monitored school grounds in case the student, identified as 18-year-old Syncere Brown, of Ruther Glen, showed up. Deputies said when Brown appeared, he was “immediately escorted without incident to an administrator’s office where he was found to be in possession of the stolen handgun.”

Brown is charged with domestic assault, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

He is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa said deputies and school administrators “are working to confirm that “there is not threat to any students or staff.”

An investigation is ongoing.

