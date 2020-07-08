Cash reward offered in Fredericksburg Police HQ arson investigation

Breaking News
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg Police released new surveillance video of a suspect at the center of an arson investigation at the department’s headquarters.

Officials say the incident occurred in the early morning hours of May 31. Authorities say an unidentified individual poured a flammable fluid on the Fallen Officer Memorial and the front entrance of the department’s headquarters, located in the 2200 block of Cowan Boulevard.

Both fires were quickly extinguished. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The Fredericksburg Police Department and the Fredericksburg Fire Marshal continue their joint investigation.

The Department is offering a cash-reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (540) 373-3122.  To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google or iTunes App Store.

