Caught on camera! Man arrested after woman abducted in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a suspicious incident that turned out to be an abduction on Saturday.

Officers responded near N. White Mountain Drive and Rotunda Lane on March 13 for reports of a suspicious incident.

Once officers arrived, police say they viewed surveillance footage from a nearby homeowner that showed a person getting out of a vehicle, assault a woman, and forcibly put her in the car. The video eventually shows the car leaving the going in the direction of N. Enon Church Road.

On March 14, with the assistance of the community, police located the female victim from the abduction, and she was safe. After investigating, detectives identified Drequan Maurice Franklin, 26, of the 1700 block of Clarkson Road in Richmond as the suspect.

Franklin was taken into custody and was charged with abduction, domestic assault and other drug charges. He is currently being held at Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.