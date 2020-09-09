Caught on video: RPD looking for man accused of assaulting 4 women in the greater Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking the victim of an assault on a GRTC Pulse bus to come forward, so they can help find a man who is accussed of assulting multiple woman in the greater Richmond area.

At about noon on Aug. 31, security footage showed a man rising from his seat on a bus. As he stepped toward the back of the bus, he intentionally hit the victim, who was sitting behind him, in the head. The suspect then pretended to slip near the driver, and eventually exited the bus.

Police said they want to speak to the victim about the incident.

Security footage of the GRTC Pulse bus assault on July 21, 2020.

This man is the suspect in two other attacks on random women in the City of Richmond and one in Henrico County:

Around 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 31, security video shows an elderly woman using a cane to cross East Broad Street at North 4 th Street. When she reached the sidewalk, the suspect punched her in the face so hard she was knocked to the ground, and then he walks away.

Street. When she reached the sidewalk, the suspect punched her in the face so hard she was knocked to the ground, and then he walks away. At about 3:45 p.m. on July 21, another security video shows a victim on her phone and the suspect sitting directly in front of her. When the bus begins to stop, the suspect leans back and elbows the victim in the head and chest. He then pretends to fall again, elbowing the victim in the head a second time, before existing the bus.

Security camera footage of the assault of an elderly woman on Aug. 31.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

