Central State Hospital escapee in custody at Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office

Richard Wilson Garrett ran from staff Tuesday while being taken from one building to another at Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie. (Photo: 8News photographer Forrest Shelor/Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office)

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after escaping from Central State Hospital.

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Wilson Garrett ran away from hospital staff on Tuesday afternoon while they attempted to move him from one part of the hospital to another.

The sheriff’s office put a warrant out for his arrest following the escape and said he had a history of assaultive behavior.

On Thursday evening, they shared that Garrett had been arrested and is now at the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Major William Knot with the sheriff’s office, Garrett returned to the hospital campus on Thursday. Upon his arrival, a member of the hospital staff notified the sheriff’s office and they came to the hospital to arrest him.

They currently do not know where Garrett went or what he did while he was gone. The sheriff’s office is still working on questioning him.

He now faces a charge for felony escape and will be booked at the jail.

Garrett was not hurt while on the run.

Knott said that Virginia State Police and state gaming commission police helped search for Garrett.