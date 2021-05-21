Central Virginia Most Wanted looking for Henrico robbery and shooting suspect

Leon Jonah Charles, 23, is wanted for two counts of malicious shooting, robbing a residence with the use of a gun, and use of a fireman in the commission of a felony.

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia most wanted is looking for a man linked to a robbery and shooting at a residence in Henrico.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Charles’ whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Dispatch at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.