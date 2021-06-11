Central Virginia Most Wanted looking for two men; one for sodomizing a child

(Left to right) Law enforcement agencies are looking for Travis Damont Dunkley, 32, of Richmond and Diamond Antonia Mclennon, 30. (Photos: Central Virginia Most Wanted)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia Most Wanted is looking for two fugitives, one of which for sodomizing a child.

Travis Damont Dunkley, 32, of Richmond, is wanted for a probation violation. Officials say he is a registered sex offender with multiple outstanding warrants. Dunkley was originally charged with sodomy by force or victim helplessness on a minor less than 13-years-old.

Dunkley is described as 5 foot 7, 183 pounds, has brown hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency and the Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit at 1-877-896-5764.

Diamond Antonia Mclennon, 30, is wanted for felony distribution of a controlled substance. He is described as 5 foot 7, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Mclennon’s location is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.