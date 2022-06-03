Terry Antonio Jones, 35, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies for crimes ranging from child sex offenses and child neglect, to grand larceny and burglary.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Virginia are searching for a man wanted for numerous charges, including child sex offenses and grand larceny.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, 35-year-old Terry Antonio Jones is wanted for multiple crimes ranging from sex offenses with a child, child neglect and grand larceny, to burglary, possession of burglary tools, trespassing, buying or selling stolen goods and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

Jones’ last known address is 2125 Murrell Road in Lynchburg. He stands about 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the nearest police department or the Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit at 877-896-5764.