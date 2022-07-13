PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Centreville man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a hit-and-run crash that took place in Manassas over the weekend.
Prince William County police said it identified 26-year-old Domingo Eduardo Perez Cedillo of Centreville as the driver at the center of a three-vehicle crash on Sunday, July 10.
The Crash Investigation Unit responded to the intersection of Centreville Road and Leland Road in Manassas on July 10 at 9:21 p.m. to investigate a hit and run crash. According to police, Perez Cedillo was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Express Van when he crossed the solid yellow line at the intersection of Centreville Road and Leland Road and hit a 2012 Nissan Sentra.
The Nissan Sentra then spun into the adjacent lane and struck a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee before coming to a stop. Perez Cedillo kept traveling northbound on Centreville Road until his car became disabled, and he then fled on foot before police arrived, authorities said.
The driver of the Nissan, a 75-year-old man, was flown to a hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, police said. The driver of the Jeep, a 37-year-old man, reported minor injuries.
On July 12, Perez Cedillo turned himself into police without incident. He was charged with hit-and-run, reckless driving, and driving without a driver’s license.
His court date is pending and he has no bond available.