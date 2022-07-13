PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Centreville man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a hit-and-run crash that took place in Manassas over the weekend.

Prince William County police said it identified 26-year-old Domingo Eduardo Perez Cedillo of Centreville as the driver at the center of a three-vehicle crash on Sunday, July 10.

The Crash Investigation Unit responded to the intersection of Centreville Road and Leland Road in Manassas on July 10 at 9:21 p.m. to investigate a hit and run crash. According to police, Perez Cedillo was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Express Van when he crossed the solid yellow line at the intersection of Centreville Road and Leland Road and hit a 2012 Nissan Sentra.

The Nissan Sentra then spun into the adjacent lane and struck a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee before coming to a stop. Perez Cedillo kept traveling northbound on Centreville Road until his car became disabled, and he then fled on foot before police arrived, authorities said.

Domingo Eduardo Perez Cedillo of Fairfax County was arrested for hit & run and reckless driving during a July 10 crash in Manassas.

The driver of the Nissan, a 75-year-old man, was flown to a hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, police said. The driver of the Jeep, a 37-year-old man, reported minor injuries.

On July 12, Perez Cedillo turned himself into police without incident. He was charged with hit-and-run, reckless driving, and driving without a driver’s license.

His court date is pending and he has no bond available.