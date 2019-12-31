Charges pending against juvenile who admitted to firing ‘starter pistol’ at Hopewell skate park

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Charges are pending against a juvenile who admitted to firing a ‘starter pistol’ at a skate park in Hopewell on Monday.

Police said they were called to Hopewell Community Center Skate Park, located at 100 East City Point Road, shortly before 3 p.m. for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a ‘group of juveniles’ who were running away from the skate park.

One of the juveniles admitted to police that they fired a ‘starter pistol.’ Police are now working with juvenile intake on charges.

There were no injuries or property damage reported, police said.

“There is no threat to the Community Center or the community,” police said in a release. “Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.”

LATEST HEADLINES: