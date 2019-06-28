VSP: Richmond man facing several charges after leading police on chase in stolen car, hitting vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a 24-year-old man led police on a pursuit in a stolen car in Richmond Thursday evening. He was eventually detained, but not before he hit a car with four people inside.

At 5:36 p.m., a trooper with Virginia State Police attempted to pull over a Hyundai Accent at Interstate-95 North at Maury Street. State Police said the vehicle displayed stolen license plates and the driver refused to stop.

According to state police, the suspect — later identified as Deshawn Harvey, of Richmond — drove recklessly, speeding and abruptly changing lanes as he attempted to lose police. During the pursuit, the suspect struck a sedan with four people inside at Interstate-95 North at the 75.5 mile marker.

The suspect led authorities to southbound Chamberlayne Avenue and crossed over westbound Laburnum. The pursuit ended when the suspect stopped at the intersection of Hunt Avenue and Woodson Avenue in Richmond.

The suspect attempted to run away on foot but was quickly arrested without further incident.

No injuries were reported.

Harvey has been charged with felony elude, felony hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana, driving revoked 4th offense, driving under the influence of drugs, and fictitious registration.

He’s being held without bond at the Richmond City Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.