Police: Charges pending for man who threw Molotov cocktail onto parking deck at RPD headquarters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly threw a Molotov cocktail onto the Richmond Police Department headquarters’ parking deck.

According to a Richmond Police spokesperson, there were no reports of injuries or damage as the incident only “briefly ignited a small fire which was quickly extinguished.” Police said the man “threw a small water bottle containing flammable liquid,” onto the deck, which is located at 200 West Grace Street.

Charges are pending for the suspect.