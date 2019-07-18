1  of  2
Breaking News
Trump says American warship destroyed Iranian drone Richmond Police: Shooting investigation underway on Fairfield Avenue

Police: Charges pending for man who threw Molotov cocktail onto parking deck at RPD headquarters

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
richmond police rpd rva_174901

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly threw a Molotov cocktail onto the Richmond Police Department headquarters’ parking deck.

According to a Richmond Police spokesperson, there were no reports of injuries or damage as the incident only “briefly ignited a small fire which was quickly extinguished.” Police said the man “threw a small water bottle containing flammable liquid,” onto the deck, which is located at 200 West Grace Street.

Charges are pending for the suspect.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events