Charlottesville mother indicted in child’s death

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Charlottesville woman was arrested and charged Monday in the death of her 20-month-old child who died in January.

A multi-jurisdictional grand jury indicted Nydia Lee of second-degree murder and other charges last week after an investigation from the Charlottesville Police Department. The probe into the circumstances of the child’s death, who died Jan. 10, 2019, was called “extensive” in a release from police.

Lee, a 26-year-old resident of Charlottesville, is being held as she awaits a bond review. She has been charged with felony murder, the killing of another during the commission of child abuse and for the killing being accidental, according to the release from the Charlottesville Police Department.

