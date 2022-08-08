CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Charlottesville are still investigating a shooting on Sunday that left one person injured.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the 400 block of 5th Street S.W.

Upon their arrival, the officers found several shell casings in the area, police said.

According to police, the officers were then notified that a victim of the shooting, identified as a 32-year-old male from Augusta County, was allegedly being treated at the UVA Emergency Room. Police said the victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the leg.

The investigation of this incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.