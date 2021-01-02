Chesapeake Police investigating overnight homicide

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake police say they are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue for a shooting victim at around 12:43 a.m.
When they arrived on scene, they heard shots fired from within the residence.
Officials later learned that one person was dead and another person had been shot.
At this time, police say they have a person of interest in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or from their smart phone on the P3TIPSAPP.
