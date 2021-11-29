Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers looking for two fugitives

Police are looking for (left) Carlos Enrique Carrera, 36, is wanted for carnal knowledge of a child, and (right) Kayla M. Desjardins, 31, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help locating two fugitives.

Carlos Enrique Carrera, 36, is wanted for carnal knowledge of a child. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Kayla M. Desjardins, 31, is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. She is described as 5 feet four inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has blue eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app. All tips will remain anonymous and tipsters can receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.