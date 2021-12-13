Chesterfield business has message for vandals following crime spree, destruction

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — After Chesterfield authorities were alerted to car fires behind a tire shop and a break-in at a barbecue restaurant nearby, 8News discovered damage more widespread than initially reported.

While no one is in custody, police are looking for suspects; destructive behavior may be a qualifying personality trait.

Two cars were torched behind Allen Tire on Dec. 5 along West Hundred Road, and over the weekend a store supervisor discovered a Jeep Grand Cherokee ransacked and ruined in the same parking lot as the fires.











Remnants of burned rubber remained on the parking lot pavement Monday afternoon, and the Jeep’s glove box had been yanked from the interior.

All three vehicles belonged to customers of the business.

Down the street, more damage was done to a truck, as well as trailers belonging to Uncle Dave’s Kettle Korn.

“I was, you know, in shock,” Co-owner Kenny Hall said after he was alerted of the destruction Sunday.

“They punctured a hole in the trailer body…” he said. “…They tried to pry the door open which is, you can see that it’s loose here. They slashed a tire.”

Hall said the cost for repair will likely be around $3,500.







Three of the business’ trailers were hit, and Hall worries his insurance will drop their coverage if it happens again.

Sharing a message to the vandals, Hall said “find a hobby or something, get you a job, you know? Become an entrepreneur, you know. But don’t go out and destroy someone’s property because we work too hard for it.”

Nearby, police said Sibley’s Bar-B-Q had property vandalized Sunday, and cars there were also damaged.

No physical description of suspects were shared by police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.