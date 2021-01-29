Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers looking for two fugitives

(Left) Jermahl Davis Whittaker, 31, is wanted for felony possession of controlled substances. (Right) Thomas C. Obrien, 48, is wanted for larceny.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Sovlers are asking for the public’s help locating two fugitives.

Jermahl Davis Whittaker, 31, is wanted for felony possession of controlled substances. Police describe Whittaker as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, around 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Thomas C. Obrien, 48, is wanted for larceny. Police describe Obrien as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, around 160 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen either of these fugitives, police ask you call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.