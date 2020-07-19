Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers need help locating 2 fugitives

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers needs your help with locating the following two fugitives. (Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities need help with locating two people on the run from law enforcement.

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers say the following people are fugitives:

Kelvin Shamont Jones, 51, 5-feet-11-inches, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair Wanted for robbery



(From left to right) Kelvin Shamont Jones and Jenna Danielle Kelley.

Jenna Danielle Kelley, 25, 5-feet-7-inches, 145 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair. Wanted for possession of a controlled substance



If you’ve seen one of these most wanted fugitives, call Crime Solvers, (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. Tips will remain anonymous and a cash reward could be offered.

