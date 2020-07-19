Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers need help locating 2 fugitives

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
CRIME_SOLVERS

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers needs your help with locating the following two fugitives. (Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities need help with locating two people on the run from law enforcement.

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers say the following people are fugitives:

  • Kelvin Shamont Jones, 51, 5-feet-11-inches, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair
    • Wanted for robbery
CRIME_SOLVERS
(From left to right) Kelvin Shamont Jones and Jenna Danielle Kelley.
  • Jenna Danielle Kelley, 25, 5-feet-7-inches, 145 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.
    • Wanted for possession of a controlled substance

If you’ve seen one of these most wanted fugitives, call Crime Solvers, (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. Tips will remain anonymous and a cash reward could be offered.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events