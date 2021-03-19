Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers looking for help to solve multiple larcenies

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers have identified three larcenies that they need help solving. One in which they have an unidentified suspect and two in which they have identified the suspect but are hoping to locate them.

Their crime of the week has been identified as a larceny that happened in Colonial Heights on Jan. 20, 2021 around 3:40 p.m. According to police, a male suspect went to a Family Dollar at 1604 Boulevard and had the clerk load a “large amount of cash” onto a Chime card. The suspect left without paying for the card.

Colonial Heights larceny suspect

Police describe him as a black male with facial hair and a long dark ponytail. At the time of the crime he was wearing a dark-colored jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.

As for the other two fugitives, the first is wanted for larceny and the other is wanted for grand larceny and breaking and entering.

The first suspect listed by Crime Solvers, Franchenet Sheree Eldridge, is described as a 36-year-old black woman weighing 165 pounds. She is 5-foot 4-inches tall. She has brown eyes and black hair.

The other suspect, Santos Dionicio Posado, is described as a 24-year-old, 6-foot tall Hispanic man weighing 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.