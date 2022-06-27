CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are searching for a fugitive wanted for Carnal Knowledge of a child.

Police said that Carlos Enrique Carrera, 36, is wanted for Carnal Knowledge of a child between the ages of 13 and 15.

Carrera is described as a 5’7″ tall white male and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has information about Carrera is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit an anonymous tip to P3 Tips and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.