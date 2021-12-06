Chesterfield County Crime Solvers looking for two fugitives

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help with finding two fugitives.

Preston Jeremy Long, 31, is wanted for felony assault, assault and battery on a police officer, eluding police and possession of a controlled substance. He is described as a 6-foot 3-inch-tall black male with brown eyes, black hair and weighs 180 lbs.

Cheryl Dana O’Neal, 43, is wanted for two counts of grand larceny. She is described as a 5-foot 7-inch-tall white female with brown eyes, blonde hair and weighs 140 lbs.

Preston Jeremy Long, 31. (Photo: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Cheryl Dana O’Neal, 43. (Photo: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

If you have seen one of these most wanted fugitives, call Crime Solvers (804) 748-0660.