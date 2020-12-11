Chesterfield County officials searching for fugitives

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield County are on the lookout for two fugitives, and they’re asking for the public’s help in finding these individuals.
According to a Friday release, Krystina Marrie Thompson is wanted for revocation of suspended sentence. In other words, she reportedly violated a condition of her probation.
Thompson, 36, is described as a 5’7″ white female, weighing 160 lbs. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Authorities are also searching for Juan Emigidio Castro Cedillo, who is wanted for aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy. Castro Cedillo, 39, is a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. Officials did not provide his height or weight.
Anyone who has seen one of these fugitives is asked to call Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Anonymity is guaranteed, and tippers could receive a cash reward.
