CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for public support in finding these two wanted fugitives.

Jorge Alberto Sierra Reyes, 35, is wanted for Felonious Assault. Reyes is a 5-foot 10-inches tall White male, weighing 195 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Cheryl Dana O’Neal, 43, is wanted for Grand Larceny. O’Neal is a 5-foot 7-inches tall White female, weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair.



Left: Jorge Reyes, Right: Cheryl O’Neal (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

Crime Solvers is asking anyone with information on the location of Reyes or O’Neal to call 804-748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app. They guarantee you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.