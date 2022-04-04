CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for public support in finding these two wanted fugitives.

Adrian Gordon, 34, is wanted for Abduction and Kidnapping, Strangulation, Robbery, and Breaking and Entering. Gordon is a 5-foot 7-inches, Black male, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Leonel Hernandez, 36, is wanted for I.D. Fraud. Hernandez is a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. Hernandez is 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Crime Solvers is asking anyone with information on the location of Gordon or Hernandez to call 804-748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app. They guarantee you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.