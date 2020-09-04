Chesterfield County Police looking for grand theft auto suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is seeking a suspect involved in grand theft auto around 4 p.m. on Aug. 20. The suspect is wanted for stealing a running vehicle from outside of the Richmond Food Mart at 6500 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.

The stolen vehicle was a gray 2006 Acura with gray wheels.

The suspect is pictured above wearing a black tank top, dark carog shorts, a gold necklace and black hat.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. Tips are anonymous and there is a possibility of a cash reward for solved crimes.

LATEST HEADLINES: