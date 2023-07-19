RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A federal grand jury charged a Virginia couple who ran a North Chesterfield gas station and convenience store with forced labor and alien harboring on Wednesday.

Harmanpreet Singh, 30, and Kulbir Kaur, 42, operated a gas station and convenience store in North Chesterfield, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a release.

According to court filings, between March 2018 and May 2021, Singh and Kaur forced the victim, Singh’s cousin, to work and provide services at the store, including working as a cashier, preparing food, cleaning and managing store records.

It is alleged in the indictment that the defendants used coercive means, including confiscating the victim’s immigration documents, enacting physical abuse, threats of force and other serious harm and, at times, degrading living conditions, to compel the victim to work extensive hours for minimal pay, according to the Department of Justice.

The indictment also alleged Singh and Kaur harbored the victim after his visa had expired for financial gain and that they committed bankruptcy-related fraud offenses.

Singh and Kaur have been charged with the following:

Conspiracy to commit forced labor

Forced labor

Alien harboring for financial gain

Document servitude

Conspiracy to commit bankruptcy fraud

Fraudulent transfers in completion of bankruptcy

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.