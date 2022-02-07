Chesterfield Crime Solvers: Be on the look out for these two fugitive felons

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help in finding two wanted fugitives.

30-year-old Clarence Thomas Coles is wanted for breaking and entering with intent to commit felony and grand larceny. Coles is 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighs 148 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

31-year-old Preston Jeremy Long is wanted for felony assault, assault and battery on a police officer, eluding police and possession of a controlled substance. Long is 6-foot 3-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Solvers is asking for anybody with information on the location of Coles or Long to call 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.