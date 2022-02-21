Chesterfield Crime Solvers: Be on the look out for these two fugitive felons

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for public support in finding two wanted fugitives.

36-year-old Juan Emigidio Castro Cedillo is wanted for aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy. Castro Cedillo is a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair.

45-year-old Tyrone Orville Davis is wanted for money laundering and conspiring to violate the drug control act. Davis is 5-foot 4-inches tall Black male, weighing 200 lbs. and has brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Solvers is asking for anyone with information on the location of Coles or Long to call 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. They guarantee you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.