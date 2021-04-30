Chesterfield Crime Solvers investigating failed attempt to rob Yamato’s Japanese Steak House

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is looking for a man suspected of breaking into a local steakhouse and attempting to open their cash register.

According to Crime Solvers, there was a break-in at Yamato’s Japanese Steak House at 13607 Hull Street Road on April 16. The suspect entered the building around 2 a.m. and tried to open the cash register inside but was unable to get into it.

Crime Solvers describes the suspect as a white man with a long blonde ponytail. At the time of the crime he was wearing a light-colored t-shirt, shorts, a dark baseball hat and a black mask.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery can call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.