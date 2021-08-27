Chesterfield Crime Solvers looking for two fugitives

(Left to right) Reba Sue Boyd, 38, is wanted for 14 drug warrants. Miguel A. Mercedes, 39, is wanted for drug charges and transport of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Photos: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime solvers are looking for two fugitives.

The first is Reba Sue Boyd, 38, is wanted for 14 drug warrants. She is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Miguel A. Mercedes, 39, is wanted for drug charges and transport of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has seen either of these fugitives is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. People who give information will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.