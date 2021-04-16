Chesterfield crime solvers looking for two suspects connected to credit card crimes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are searching for a credit card fraud suspect and a credit card theft suspect.

The fraud suspect, 37-year-old Brandy Spears, is described as a 5-foot 5-inches tall white woman who weighs 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

The theft suspect, 23-year-old Gavin Semaj Lowe, is suspected of committing seven counts of credit card theft. He is described as a black man weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about either suspect can call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.