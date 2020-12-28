Chesterfield Crime Solvers need help solving attempted car jacking

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help solving an attempted car jacking that occurred in Chesterfield County earlier this month.

Police said at about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 3, three male suspected approached a victim as the victim was getting into his vehicle on the 11600 block of Busy St.

A suspect then struck the victim with a blunt object several times, knocking him to the ground. The suspect attempted to take the victim’s vehicle but was unsuccessful, and fled the area on foot.

Officials said a dark- colored SUV was seen in the area at the time and may possibly be involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.