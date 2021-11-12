Chesterfield Crime Solvers searching for two felony suspects

Mckoy is pictured on the left and Lewis is pictured on the right.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two adult men are wanted for felony charges in Chesterfield County. Police have been unable to locate them and Crime Solvers is asking for help from the public to find them.

According to Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers, they are looking for Felony Eluding Police suspect Jahmar Exavir Lewis.

Lewis is described as 25 years old, 5-feet 8-inches tall and 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Another man was facing a felony charge that he failed to appear in court for. Crime Solvers said Rashem McKoy is wanted for Failure to appear on a Felony Charge.

McKoy is described as 31 years old, 6-feet 1-inches tall and 157 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has information about either suspect they can call Crime Solvers (804) 748-0660.