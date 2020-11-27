Chesterfield Crime Solvers searching for two fugitives

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help to find two fugitives this week.

The first fugitive is wanted for aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy. The suspect, Darryl Wayne Person is described as a 58-year-old black male who is 6-foot-3 and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Darrel Wayne Person

Another man is wanted in the county for failure to appear on felony drug charges. Police are searching for 29-year-old Guillermo J. Montes Gonzales. He is 6-foot-1, 185 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Guillermo J. Montes Gonzales

Police asks anyone who has seen one of these wanted fugitives to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app. There is a possible cash reward for helping locate one of the suspects above.