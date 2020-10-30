Chesterfield Deputy hospitalized, exposed to powder during search

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Deputy was taken to the hospital today after he was exposed to a possible mixture of heroin and fentanyl while searching a new inmate at the Chesterfield County Jail.

On-duty medical staff assisted the deputy once he became lightheaded and faint. After an evaluation from the fire department and EMS he was taken to a local medical facility.

The jail’s main intake area had to be shutdown while it was decontaminated.

The man with the substance on him, 57-year-old Mark Anthony Mabry, was being process for Felony Abduction by Fore and Felony Sale for Profit. After the deputy was exposed to the drugs in his possession, Mabry is now also charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. His new charge could carry up to a 10 year prison sentence and fine of up to $2,500.

Mabry is being held without bond at the jail and will appear in court on Nov. 2.

