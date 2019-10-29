Chesterfield elementary teacher charged with soliciting a juvenile

Richard F. O’Brien, a 51-year-old from Midlothian, was charged with using “a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children,” according to the King and Queen Sheriff’s Office. O’Brien is listed as a 5th grade teacher at Reams Elementary School in Chesterfield.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield elementary teacher was arrested last Tuesday for an alleged incident in May involving a child.

Richard F. O’Brien, a 51-year-old from Midlothian, was charged with using “a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children,” according to the King and Queen Sheriff’s Office. O’Brien is listed as a 5th grade teacher at Reams Elementary School in Chesterfield.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield schools did not provide any details but said the employee would not return at this time.

“The employee will not return to the school division pending adjudication of the charges,” Chesterfield schools’ spokesperson Shawn Smith wrote in an email to 8News.

O’Brien, who is being held without bail, will be arraigned on Nov. 1. An investigation is ongoing.

