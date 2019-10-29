1  of  4
Breaking News
Chesterfield elementary teacher charged with soliciting a juvenile Biden to stump for Virginia Democrats alongside former Gov. McAuliffe Former Virginia Gov. Gerald Baliles dies at 79 Missing teenager, suspected abductor spotted in Hanover county; manhunt underway

Chesterfield elementary teacher charged with soliciting a juvenile

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Richard F. O’Brien, a 51-year-old from Midlothian, was charged with using “a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children,” according to the King and Queen Sheriff’s Office. O’Brien is listed as a 5th grade teacher at Reams Elementary School in Chesterfield.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield elementary teacher was arrested last Tuesday for an alleged incident in May involving a child.

Richard F. O’Brien, a 51-year-old from Midlothian, was charged with using “a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children,” according to the King and Queen Sheriff’s Office. O’Brien is listed as a 5th grade teacher at Reams Elementary School in Chesterfield.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield schools did not provide any details but said the employee would not return at this time.

“The employee will not return to the school division pending adjudication of the charges,” Chesterfield schools’ spokesperson Shawn Smith wrote in an email to 8News.

O’Brien, who is being held without bail, will be arraigned on Nov. 1. An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events