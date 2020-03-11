Chesterfield family in shock after target gunfire nearly strikes sleeping newborn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield family is fearing for their own safety after target practice gunfire pierced their home, nearly striking their sleeping newborn.

While police have already made an arrest in the case, the family doesn’t feel at ease, as quite a few concerns still remain.

“Just looking up at that glass and somebody’s reckless decision really could’ve altered my family’s life forever,” said Colleen Thoreson, recalling the terrifying events of Sunday.

Colleen, and her husband Ben, told 8News last Sunday night was like many others until it took a turn for the worse.

“It’s just horrifying to know that your home is supposed to be the safest place and I was in danger that day and it was pretty frightening,” Ben Thoreson said.

According to police, three adults and a juvenile were shooting at targets through the woods behind the Thoreson’s home. One of the bullets ripped through their window, however, while the couple’s two-month-old slept in the room.

“I didn’t want to think that it was possible that a bullet had come into our home, and when we realized that’s what happened I could hardly keep it together for my kids,” Collen Thoreson told 8News.

Ben was downstairs watching television when the shooting happened. He told 8News he is grateful that his family was unscathed.

“My entire world could’ve been uprooted if Colleen had stood up at any point,” he said. “It could’ve hit Colleen and I’d be a single parent or I could’ve lost my two-month-old. I can’t even fathom to just think of that.”

The incident has the Thoreson’s questioning their own safety.

“If I hear that shooting again I don’t think I’ll, I don’t think I’ll ever feel safe in this house to return to what I usually was,” Ben Thoreson said. “I don’t think I’ll feel safe again.”

