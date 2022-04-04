CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help in locating two wanted fugitives.

Adrian Gordon, 34 (Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Leonel Hernandez, 36 (Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Leonel Hernandez, 36, is wanted for identification fraud. Hernandez is 5-foot 6-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Adrian Gordon, 34, is wanted for abduction and kidnapping, strangulation, robbery and breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony. Gordon is 5-foot 7-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen one of these most wanted fugitives, police ask for you to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.