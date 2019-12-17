Chesterfield teacher charged for alleged ‘inappropriate’ student relationship

Police said 30-year-old Joshua L. Alford, a teacher at Manchester High School, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in a custodial relationship.

Chesterfield man also listed as one of the school's football coaches

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities arrested a Chesterfield County Public Schools teacher Monday for an alleged “inappropriate relationship” with a female student that eventually became sexual.

Police said 30-year-old Joshua L. Alford, a teacher at Manchester High School, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in a custodial relationship. Alford, a Health and PE teacher at the school, is also listed as a running backs coach for the school’s football team.

A Chesterfield police investigation “indicates Alford met and began communicating with the victim during the 2016-2017 school year; later, during the 2018-2019 school year, he had sexual contact with the victim,” according to police.

Shawn Smith, a spokesman for Chesterfield schools, told 8News that Alford was put on administrative leave after the allegations came to light.

Mr. Alford was placed on administrative leave when the allegations of improper conduct were raised. He remains on leave pending the outcome of an internal review. Shawn Smith, Chesterfield Schools Spokesman

Alford was released on bond and is expected in court on Dec. 20.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: