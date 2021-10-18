Chesterfield judge denies bond for man charged in 5-year-old son’s death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield judge denied bond Monday for a man charged with murder in the death of his 5-year-old son, months after the child’s body was found in a freezer at a Chesterfield home.

In June, Kassceen and Dina Weaver were charged in the death of their son Eliel Adon Weaver. Many of the initial charges against Kassceen Weaver were dismissed, but he was later charged with felony murder, aggravated malicious wounding, felony child abuse and neglect.

A judge denied Kassceen Weaver’s request Monday to set bond on the new charges, his lawyer confirmed to 8News.

He was initially charged with conspiracy to conceal a dead body, concealing a dead body, failure to render aid, malicious wounding, and domestic assault and battery.

In a court appearance on Friday, Weaver’s attorney argued there was insufficient evidence showing that he concealed the body or showed malicious intent in concealing the body. A judge dismissed the malicious wounding and conspiracy charges.

Stay with 8News for updates.