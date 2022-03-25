CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in a robbery that took place Thursday night.

According to Chesterfield Police, a male suspect entered the ReStore on the 11000 block of Route 1 with a gun just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The suspect demanded money from the clerk before leaving the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a large build, standing about 5’8″. He was wearing a grey hoodie, a white mask, black pants and distinct black, white, red and blue Air Jordan 1 sneakers.

Anyone who recognized the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.