Chesterfield man accused of 2nd-degree murder in fatal stabbing

On Tuesday, Chesterfield police said 30-year-old Carl A. Wilkins was arrested for second-degree murder and is being held until his court appearance.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of a man who was found stabbed on a front porch last week. The stabbing occurred after a verbal altercation between the two men, who police said knew each other.

Officers responded to the 7200 block of Cherry Hill Park Avenue on Feb. 10 at around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived they found a man stabbed on a front porch. The victim, later identified as 33-year-old Jamar R. Golightly, was unconscious and later died at the scene.

On Tuesday, Chesterfield police said 30-year-old Carl A. Wilkins was arrested for second-degree murder and is being held until his court appearance. An investigation has revealed that Wilkins and Golightly knew each other and were involved in a verbal altercation before the stabbing.

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

LATEST HEADLINES: