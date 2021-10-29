Chesterfield man accused of multiple felonies evades police on Downtown Expressway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department shut down a portion of the Downtown Expressway on Friday evening to try and locate a man wanted in multiple localities.

According to police, they believe they spotted 35-year-old Clayton Michael Duty of Chesterfield County around 7:15 p.m. on Friday. Duty is wanted in Richmond for unauthorized use of a vehicle and larceny. In surrounding localities, he was wanted for four felonies — malicious wounding, stalking, burglary and violating a protective order.







Officers from the Richmond Police Department, Virginia State Police and Henrico County Police Department were all at the scene to try and find Duty. They were unsuccessful and cleared out of the area that night.

Richmond Police said Duty has previously threatened harm against law enforcement officers.

Duty’s previous criminal record ranges from various traffic violations, construction fraud, assault, drug possession and larceny.