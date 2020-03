CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC)– A Chesterfield man has been arrested and charged with stabbing his wife to death Wednesday night.

Police were called to Stone River Road before 11 p.m. Wednesday for an assault. When they arrived they found 48-year-old Mirian Diaz dead with stab wounds.

Officers arrested the victim’s husband, 50-year-old Leonidas Diaz, and charged him with second-degree murder.

He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail pending a court hearing.